    Sergio Aguero Apologizes for Penalty Miss in Manchester City's Loss to Chelsea

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2021
    Manchester City star Sergio Aguero apologized after missing a penalty in the club's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, a result that delayed City from clinching a Premier League title.

    With Manchester City up 1-0 thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, Aguero had the opportunity to double the lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Instead, he provided a reminder of the risks of the Panenka penalty.

    Aguero's apology is probably unnecessary.

    Pep Guardiola's side is still up 13 points on second-placed Manchester United, which has two games in hand but only 15 points left to earn. Barring a total collapse from City, the Premier League title race remains a fait accompli.

    Guardiola remained circumspect about the situation:

    Aguero, who's departing the club at the end of the season after a 10-year stay, also has another opportunity to end his City tenure on a high note when Manchester City and Chelsea meet again May 29 in the UEFA Champions League final.

    Having thoroughly conquered England, the Champions League is the one trophy City covets more than any other. Aguero is already a club legend to the point that a statue of him will go up outside the Etihad Stadium. A victory over Chelsea later this month would be the perfect capper.

