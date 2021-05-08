X

    Luka Doncic Reaches 5,000 Career Points in 194 Games, Fastest Among Current Players

    Adam WellsMay 8, 2021
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has added another record to his already-impressive NBA resume. 

    The two-time All-Star scored his 5,000th career point during Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He needed just 194 games to hit the milestone, the fewest among active players to hit that mark. 

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, only LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony reached the 5,000-point mark at a younger age than Doncic (22 years, 68 days) in NBA history. 

    Doncic entered Friday's game seven points shy of the milestone marker. He surpassed that total in the first quarter. 

    In just his third NBA season, Doncic has already established himself as one of the best players in the league. He has led the Mavs resurgence and looks like a future MVP. 

