    Canelo Alvarez Open to Fighting Gennadiy Golovkin at 168-Pound Weight Class

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Roger Steinman

    Canelo Alvarez is open to a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, but under one condition.

    The star, who is readying to fight Billy Joe Saunders for the super middleweight title on Saturday, wants to remain at that weight in any rematch with Golovkin. 

    “If the [GGG] fight happens after unifying at 168 pounds, I’m open to anything, but it would be at 168 pounds,” Canelo said, per Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. “ … If [Golovkin] wants to fight with me he has to do it at 168. Why wouldn’t he do it? I went up from 154 to 160 to fight with him.”

    The rivalry between Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) and Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) dates back to 2017, when the pair fought to a draw. In the rematch in 2018, Alvarez was crowned the winner by decision. 

    Both of those fights were at 160 pounds, the middleweight limit. 

    The 39-year-old Golovkin, who has defeated every fighter he has faced with the exception of Alvarez, has no fights on his schedule right now, something that Alvarez told reporters should work out in favor of scheduling the third fight. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    But before anything can get scheduled on that front, Alvarez must face Saunders. The winner will come away with three of the four major belts, with the fourth currently belonging to Caleb Plant. 

    Plant is the favorite to fight Alvarez in September, according to Coppinger. 

