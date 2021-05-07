X

    Billy Joe Saunders Says He's Most Determined Fighter Canelo Alvarez Has Ever Faced

    Adam WellsMay 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Roger Steinman

    On the eve of the biggest fight of his career, Billy Joe Saunders delivered a message to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. 

    Speaking to reporters during Friday's media session, Saunders said Canelo has "never faced a man with so much determination."

    Canelo didn't sound too concerned about Saunders when he got the chance to respond:

    Saunders enters Saturday's matchup with a perfect 30-0 record in his career. The English star most recently defeated Martin Murray by unanimous decision in December to retain the WBO super middleweight championship. 

    Alvarez will be a step up in competition for Saunders. The 30-year-old is 55-1-2 in his storied career and is currently riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013. 

    The winner of the bout will be the unified super middleweight champion. 

