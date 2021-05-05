    Video: Charles Barkley Shows off New Golf Swing at PGA Tour Champions Event

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 5, 2021

    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match

    Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is looking a little more natural on the golf course.

    On Wednesday, Barkley competed in a pro-am ahead of the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition. The 58-year-old unleashed a solid drive to get his round underway.

    Barkley's swing used to be a total mess, with the NBA legend having multiple pronounced hitches in lieu of a fluid motion and follow-through. His quest for improvement was the subject of the Haney Project, a television series in which he worked with prominent swing coach Hank Haney.

    In the video shared by the PGA Tour Champions, Barkley credited Stan Utley with finally getting things right.

    Last November, Barkley showed off his golf game when he teamed with Phil Mickelson to beat Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning 4-and-3 in Capital One's "The Match: Champions For Change."

