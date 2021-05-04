Warriors Sell 327 NFTs of Artwork of Championship Tickets, Rings for Over $2m

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors netted over $2 million in NFT sales at auction over the weekend.

Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, the Warriors sold a total of 327 NFTs featuring artwork from their championship tickets and rings.

The bulk of the money came from one buyer who spent $871,581 for an NFT with all six of the Warriors' championship rings in franchise history.

Rovell noted the person who purchased that NFT will also receive a physical ring that combines elements from each of the six title rings into one.

"The ring will have 120 grams of 14K gold and 475 diamonds and sapphires weighing nearly 5K," Rovell wrote.

Another six-figure sale price went to an NFT with a physical ring from the 2018 NBA Finals, which saw the Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last month, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted the Warriors were going to become the first professional sports team to launch their own NFT collection.

As NFTs have grown in popularity, professional sports organizations have gotten in on the phenomenon. NBA Top Shot recently generated $147.8 million in sales in a single week in February.