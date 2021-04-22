    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Suggests Switching to No. 5 Jersey After NFL Rule Change

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 23, 2021

    John Weast/Getty Images

    All the talk around the NFL of changing numbers has Patrick Mahomes wondering if he should switch it up, too.

    After Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate Juan Thornhill joked on Twitter about swapping his number to the quarterback's No. 15, Mahomes retweeted him asking if he should go back to the No. 5 he wore in college at Texas Tech. 

    The NFL is now allowing running backs, tight ends, wideouts and defensive backs to wear any number from 1-49 while quarterbacks can pick any number 1-19. 

    There's just one major caveat: players who want to change their numbers will have to buy out the inventory of the league's manufacturing partners. Considering Mahomes has the No. 1 selling jersey of the 2020 season, per NFL Shop, that could get a bit pricey. 

    Then again, it's nothing his half-billion dollar contract can't solve. 

