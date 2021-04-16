    Sheldon Richardson Released by Browns After Jadeveon Clowney Contract

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns announced the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on Friday, two days after signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's basically a salary swap:

