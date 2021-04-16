Sheldon Richardson Released by Browns After Jadeveon Clowney Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on Friday, two days after signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it's basically a salary swap:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.