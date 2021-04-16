Dwyane Wade Buys Ownership Stake in Jazz, Plans to Take on Active Role with Utah

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and hopes to take on a hands-on role within the organization alongside governor Ryan Smith, who took over as the NBA franchise's majority owner in December.

Wade told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he's excited to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Grant Hill in transitioning from All-Star player to an executive role:

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA. I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in.

"... Unfortunately, people in my community don't get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be–at the top—and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills."

