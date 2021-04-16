2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Penei Sewell Training to Play Left, Right Tackle

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Widely regarded as the best offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL draft class, Oregon star Penei Sewell has reportedly been using his time leading up to the event to train at multiple positions.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sewell has been working out at right and left tackle to prepare for the possibility he gets drafted to a team with an established left tackle and is used on the right side for at least one season.

It's believed that Sewell will be one of the first players taken in this year's draft. He's the top-ranked offensive lineman and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board.

"In a class with outstanding quarterback and wide receiver talent, Sewell won't be the sexiest pick, but he'll be an instant starter and upgrade for the team that picks him," Kiper wrote.

Kiper's most recent mock draft dropped on Tuesday had the Cincinnati Bengals taking Sewell with the fifth overall pick.

Sewell opted out of playing for the Ducks in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and began preparing for the NFL draft instead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sewell started at left tackle during his two seasons at Oregon from 2018-19. The 20-year-old won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best offensive tackle and was a unanimous All-American during his sophomore campaign.