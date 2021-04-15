Bill Belichick: Matt Patricia Has Been 'Heavily Involved' in Patriots' Draft Process

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off his firing as head coach of the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia has wasted little time getting back to work with the New England Patriots.

The Pats' former defensive coordinator returned to New England after two and a half disastrous years in Michigan and is apparently entrenched in NFL draft prep with head coach Bill Belichick.

The longtime Patriots coach told reporters on Thursday that Patricia has been one of his most trusted advisors in the run-up to the draft.

“We’ve accumulated a lot of information,” Belichick said (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael Davis Smith). “Matt has rejoined us and been heavily involved in the process.”

While Patricia's track record in New England is far better than what he showed he could do in Detroit, his draft picks with the Lions left plenty to be desired.

Among the notable selections who have yet to pan out, Patricia took running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round of the 2018 draft, linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round of the 2019 draft and in 2020 he took cornerback Jeff Okudah and tailback D'Andre Swift with Detroit's first two picks.

The Patriots hold picks Nos. 15, 46, 96, 120 and 122 as of now. How the team plans to use them remains a mystery.

What is known, however, is that Patricia's influence will be all over those selections.