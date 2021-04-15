Broncos Trade Rumors: DaeSean Hamilton Focus of 'Inquiries' from NFL Teams

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly received calls from teams interested in trading for wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said teams have targeted Hamilton because of Denver's depth at wide receiver.

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Hamilton has not impressed in three NFL seasons. He posted 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. While the Broncos' quarterback situation would not help the development of any receiver, Hamilton was overtaken on the depth chart by former undrafted free agent Tim Patrick and rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

Pro Football Focus gave Hamilton a 58.4 grade for the 2020 season, which puts him at about replacement level. With the Broncos welcoming Courtland Sutton back into the fold after he missed 2020 with a knee injury, it's possible Hamilton would enter the 2021 season on the cut line.

Teams may still look at Hamilton as a buy-low candidate given his brilliance at Penn State. Hamilton finished his career as the Nittany Lions' all-time receptions leader with 214, though it's worth noting he didn't exactly build up steam during his career in Happy Valley. He set his career high with 82 receptions as a freshman and never topped 53 again.

The Broncos likely would not be able to get much more than a Day 3 selection or perhaps a conditional 2022 pick should they decide to trade Hamilton. However, given Hamilton's shaky standing on the roster, that may be enough to make the move.