2021 NFL Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released After Draft

2021 NFL Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released After DraftApril 15, 2021
Set Number: X163521 TK1
As expected, the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule will reportedly be released after the draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Synder Accuses Ex-GM of Leaks
WFT owner files court papers against Bruce Allen alleging he played a role in negative stories (Richmond Times-Dispatch)