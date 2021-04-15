TyTy Washington Decommitted from Creighton Due to McDermott's 'Plantation' Comment

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

TyTy Washington is one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but there was a time he was headed to Creighton.

He told Kyle Tucker of The Athletic he decommitted from the Bluejays because of Greg McDermott's "I need everyone to stay on the plantation" comment that led to a suspension for the head coach.

"It was definitely the controversy," he said. "I really wanted to attend Creighton. It felt like the situation and the plan Coach McDermott had for me was really good. So it was kind of heartbreaking once I found out what he said. I just felt like the day and age we're living in—a police officer just killed another young black man for no reason—him saying something like that, it's just not right."

It was certainly a major loss for Creighton.

Washington is a 4-star prospect and the No. 30 overall player and No. 3 point guard in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Tucker noted he averaged 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds while helping lead AZ Compass Prep to a 30-2 record. He can shoot from the outside, attack the rim in half-court sets, get out in transition, rebound from the backcourt and facilitate for his teammates when defenders collapse on him.

That skill set has attracted the attention of Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

"Man, it's super cool," Washington said of the interest from Calipari. "I'm not going to lie, the first few times he called, I screen-shot his name because I couldn't believe it. I'd be like, 'Bro, you're never going to guess who is calling me.' My friends think I'm lying. So I had to show them."

Kentucky is accustomed to landing prospects like Washington and will look to bounce back from its 9-16 record in 2020-21 by winning on the recruiting trail.