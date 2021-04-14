    Sparks Trade for No. 7 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft; Wings Get 2022 1st-Rounder

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    There's been a shake-up in the first round of Thursday's WNBA draft. 

    The Los Angeles Sparks announced Wednesday that they acquired the No. 7 overall pick and a 2022 second-round pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for their 2022 first-rounder. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

