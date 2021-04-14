Sparks Trade for No. 7 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft; Wings Get 2022 1st-Rounder

Sparks Trade for No. 7 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft; Wings Get 2022 1st-RounderApril 15, 2021
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
There's been a shake-up in the first round of Thursday's WNBA draft.
The Los Angeles Sparks announced Wednesday that they acquired the No. 7 overall pick and a 2022 second-round pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for their 2022 first-rounder.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Wings Trade No. 7 Pick to LA
Dallas gives Sparks their 7th overall and 2022 second-round pick for a 2022 first-round selection in the WNBA draft