WWE NXT Ratings Increase in Return to Tuesday Nights After Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT averaged 805,000 viewers and posted a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, per Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online/Wrestling Observer.

WWE NXT moved back to Tuesday nights this week after airing on Wednesdays from September 18, 2019, through April 7. The program had been competing with AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays since October 2, 2019.

According to Pro Wrestling News Hub, AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT in the ratings each week from Oct. 28, 2020, until last Wednesday, which marked the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Per Showbuzz Daily, NXT averaged 768,000 viewers on USA Network on that evening, and AEW Dynamite averaged 688,000 viewers on TNT.

According to Pro Wrestling Hub, NXT's viewership and 18-49 demo rating were both the highest thus far for the program in 2021.