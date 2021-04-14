    Eric Musselman, Arkansas Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth $4M Annually

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 during the 2021 Big Dance, and head coach Eric Musselman reportedly received a contract extension as a result.

    On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Musselman and the SEC program finalized a deal that will pay the coach more than $4 million per year and runs through the 2025-26 campaign.

    The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) reported the pact also features two one-year automatic agreement clauses that could extend the contract through the 2027-28 season. They vest if Arkansas receives bids to the NCAA men's tournament during the new extension.

    "Coach Musselman earned this opportunity based on the tremendous progress that he and his coaching staff have made in the past two seasons, culminating with the most exciting season in the recent history of Razorback basketball," athletic director Hunter Yurachek said.

    In Musselman's first two seasons with the Razorbacks, he went 20-12 in 2019-20 and 25-7 in 2020-21.

    That he found such success wasn't surprising given his accomplishments in four years at Nevada. Musselman led the Wolf Pack to three Mountain West regular-season titles, one Mountain West tournament title and three NCAA tournaments.

    Nevada also made the Big Dance in 2017 after nine straight seasons without an appearance and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

    Arkansas appears primed to continue its success.

    It checked in at No. 15 in Bleacher Report's Top 25 for the 2021-22 season and No. 12 and No. 5 in the Top 25s of ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

