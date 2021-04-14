    Browns' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Jadeveon Clowney Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021
    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $8 million deal, with an additional $2 million in potential incentives, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. 

    So, what does the team's updated defensive depth chart look like after the signing? 

    • LDE: Myles Garrett, Joe Jackson
    • DT: Sheldon Richardson, Jordan Elliott
    • DT: Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson
    • RDE: Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Porter Gustin
    • OLB: Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith
    • MLB: Anthony Walker, Mack Wilson
    • OLB: Jacob Phillips, Elijah Lee
    • CB: Denzel Ward, MJ Stewart
    • CB: Greedy Williams, Robert Jackson
    • FS: Grant Delpit, Jovante Moffatt
    • SS: John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison

    Clowney, 28, hasn't registered elite counting stats in the past two seasons, with just three sacks across 21 games (and none last year). In eight games for the Tennessee Titans last year he posted 19 tackles (four for loss), six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. 

    His modest sack totals—he's never posted double-digit sacks in a season—often belie his overall impact, however:

    The former top overall pick is a solid run defender and generates pressure off the edge, and opposite Garrett he's unlikely to see many double teams. That duo has the potential to be incredibly disruptive. 

    Garrett, 25, has emerged as one of the game's best defensive linemen, posting 12 sacks, 48 tackles (10 for loss), 18 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games last season. It was his third straight season with double-digit sacks. 

    The Browns are building a scary team. After going 11-5 last season, the Browns beat their hated rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the Wild Card Round and nearly knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. 

    Players like Garrett, Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb, among others, have the Browns trending in the right direction. This is the best Browns team in decades, and a group that has legitimate title aspirations. 

    Adding Clowney only makes them more dangerous. 

