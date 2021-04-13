Golf HOFer Greg Norman Sells 32,000-Square-Foot Jupiter Island Estate for $55M

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Golfing legend Greg Norman and his wife Kiki have sold their estate in Jupiter Island, Florida, for a cool $55.1 million, according to Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post.

They were originally seeking $59.9 million for the 32,000-square-foot property, and it's hard to argue the home isn't worth the money.

Nicknamed "Tranquility," the estate features 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a guest house, two pools, a dock capable of holding a 150-foot yacht, a private tennis court, a private beach, a home theater and two wine cellars.

Norman first bought the house for $5 million in 1991, began making major improvements and quickly drove up its value. The golfer listed the house for two weeks before finding a buyer.

In the meantime, Norman has purchased a new residence in Palm Beach Gardens for $12.2 million.

Given his track record, it could be worth triple that in the not-too-distant future.