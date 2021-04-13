Jennifer Jo Cobb to Be 1st Woman to Race in NASCAR Since Danica Patrick in 2018

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, on Sunday, April 25.

Cobb races full-time on the Camping World Truck Series, and she has made at least one appearance per year in Xfinity Series races in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010-18. Cobb will be driving for Rick Ware Racing, which announced the news Tuesday.

She will be the first woman to race in the NASCAR Cup Series since Danica Patrick at the 2018 Daytona 500. Patrick began her Cup Series stint in 2012.

Per Chris Estrada of NBC Sports, Cobb will be the 17th woman (but only the third since 1990) to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Per Rick Ware Racing, Cobb will drive the No. 15 Arrowhead Brass Chevrolet, and Fastener Supply will be an associate sponsor.

The veteran has made 216 Camping World Truck Series starts and 31 Xfinity Series starts during her career. She's posted 36 top-20 finishes on the Truck Series, including an 18th-place result at the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 this year.

Cobb has enjoyed some success recently at Talladega, notably leading 16 of 94 laps at the Chevrolet Silverado 250 last October in a Truck Series race.