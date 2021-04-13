Cathy Engelbert: WNBA Could Pursue Expansion with 'Successful' 2021 Season

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says expansion is a possibility as the league prepares for its 25th season.

"If we have a successful season this year, we can certainly start talking about expansion and what that would look like," Engelbert told reporters Tuesday.

