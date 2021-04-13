Cathy Engelbert: WNBA Could Pursue Expansion with 'Successful' 2021 Season

Cathy Engelbert: WNBA Could Pursue Expansion with 'Successful' 2021 SeasonApril 14, 2021
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says expansion is a possibility as the league prepares for its 25th season.
"If we have a successful season this year, we can certainly start talking about expansion and what that would look like," Engelbert told reporters Tuesday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
WNBA Schedule Released 🗓️🚨
Season opens with four games on May 14. Check out the full regular-season schedule 📲