    Cathy Engelbert: WNBA Could Pursue Expansion with 'Successful' 2021 Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says expansion is a possibility as the league prepares for its 25th season.

    "If we have a successful season this year, we can certainly start talking about expansion and what that would look like," Engelbert told reporters Tuesday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

