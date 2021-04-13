Former Lakers, Warriors G Nick Young Reportedly Signs Contract with BIG3's Enemies

Set Number: SI742 TK1

Former NBA shooting guard Nick Young reportedly signed a contract to play for the Enemies in the Big3 basketball league during its 2021 season this summer.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the news Tuesday.

Young played 12 NBA seasons after the Washington Wizards selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2007 draft. He also made stops with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. He last played in the NBA in December 2018.

"Swaggy P" averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 720 career appearances. His career-high 17.9 points per game came as a member of the Lakers in 2013-14.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018.

"I've been in this league for 12 years," Young told reporters after joining the Nuggets in 2018. "They can say I don't take the game serious, but somebody who don't take the game serious don't last this long."

The Big3, which canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to kick off its 2021 campaign July 10 in Las Vegas.

Teams will play eight regular-season games followed by two weeks of playoffs, with the championship game set for September 4.