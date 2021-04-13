Monte-Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas' Win Highlights Tuesday's Results

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

After rain forced the cancellation of five matches Monday, the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters continued Tuesday with a loaded schedule.

Before play got underway, there was bad news involving one of the tournament favorites. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was forced to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test, the ATP Tour announced.

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," Medvedev said in the announcement. "My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible.”

Juan Ignacio Londero will take Medvedev's spot in the tournament.

Tuesday's action from Monte Carlo featured 20 singles matches, led by No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here are the latest results from Monte Carlo Country Club in France.

2021 Monte Carlo Masters Results - Tuesday, April 13

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 8 Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-3

No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Stefano Travaglia 7-5, 7-6(4)

No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz def. Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4

No. 15 Fabio Fognini def. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-5

No. 16 Cristian Garin def. Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3), 6-1

Lucas Pouille def. Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4

Marco Cecchinato def. Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-3

Jannik Skinner def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-4

Federico Delbonis def. Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-1

Jeremy Chardy def. Alexander Bublik 6-4, 0-6, 7-5

Salvatore Caruso def. Lucas Catarina (3)6-7, 7-6(5), 6-3

Daniel Evans def. Dusan Lajovic 6-3, (11-13)6-7, 6-2

Alexei Popyrin def. Pablo Andujar 0-6, 6-2, 7-6(3)

Casper Ruud def. Holger Rune 6-2, 6-1

Karen Khachanov def. Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1

Lorenzo Sonego def. Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4

Filip Krajinovic def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 2-0 (Retired)

Updated draw available from ATP Tour.

Notable Results

After a quarterfinal loss at the Miami Open, Tsitsipas is off to a good start in Monte Carlo thanks to his 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev.

Even though Tsitsipas, by his own admission, isn't quite in the top tier of players, he's not that far off. At just 22, it's plausible to expect that 2021 could be the big breakthrough year for him.

Tsitsipas reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February, tying his best finish at a Grand Slam tournament. He defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller in the quarterfinal at that event.

One player who did advance but didn't look great in doing so was No. 15 Fabio Fognini. The Italian star had just three aces and committed 10 double-faults in his 6-2, 7-5 win over unranked Miomir Kecmanovic.

Fognini is the reigning champion at Monte-Carlo after winning there in 2019. Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic. He's struggled with consistency this season with a 6-5 record in singles matches.

The bracket does favor a potentially deep run for Fognini. Medvedev was the highest-ranked player in the lower portion of the bracket, but his withdrawal means Fognini won't have to face a ranked opponent until at least the quarterfinal if he advances that far.

No. 8 Matteo Berrettini was the highest-seeded player to lose on Tuesday. The 25-year-old fell in straight sets to unranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The early returns this season suggested Berrettini might be in for a big year. He advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time in his career but was forced to withdraw prior to his match with Tsitsipas because of an abdominal strain.

Berrettini started the match strong by winning the first three points before Fokina turned things around for his first win against a Top 10 opponent.

Per Jose Morgado of the Portugal Record, Fokina should move into the Top 50 of the official ATP rankings thanks to his victory over Berrettini.

Wednesday features a star-studded schedule of matches, highlighted by the first appearances of the tournament by Nadal and Novak Djokovic. No. 5 Alexander Zverev and No. 6 Andrey Rublev will also be in action.