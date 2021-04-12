Dustin Poirier Calls Out Conor McGregor for Not Donating $500K to His Charity

Dustin Poirier Calls Out Conor McGregor for Not Donating $500K to His CharityApril 12, 2021
Dustin Poirier ripped Conor McGregor for not donating $500,000 to his charity as promised ahead of their fight in January.
Poirier said McGregor's team ghosted his Good Fight Foundation after making several public declarations of a half-million-dollar donation.
For his part, McGregor acknowledges he refused to make the donation and seemed to insinuate Poirier's organization isn't upfront about where the money goes.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.
Poirier's charity seeks to serve underserved communities in the state of Louisiana.
Instead of a donation, it seems the organization has simply become fodder for the lastest bit of trash talk between McGregor and Poirier before their July rematch.
