    Dustin Poirier Calls Out Conor McGregor for Not Donating $500K to His Charity

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021

    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Dustin Poirier ripped Conor McGregor for not donating $500,000 to his charity as promised ahead of their fight in January.

    Poirier said McGregor's team ghosted his Good Fight Foundation after making several public declarations of a half-million-dollar donation.

    For his part, McGregor acknowledges he refused to make the donation and seemed to insinuate Poirier's organization isn't upfront about where the money goes.

    Poirier's charity seeks to serve underserved communities in the state of Louisiana. 

    Instead of a donation, it seems the organization has simply become fodder for the lastest bit of trash talk between McGregor and Poirier before their July rematch. 

