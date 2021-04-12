49ers Rumors: SF Hasn't Decided Who to Take with No. 3 Draft Pick Amid Mac Jones Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers may not be completely locked in on Alabama's Mac Jones just yet.

While Peter King hypothesized the NFC West team will take Jones with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft in his Football Morning in America column, he reported the 49ers have not yet decided.

"The next eight days will be crucial in fact-finding," King wrote. "Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch will be at second pro days for both Justin Fields in Columbus (Wednesday) and Trey Lance in North Dakota (next Monday)."

As King highlighted, Jones has generated a "particularly wide-ranging" variety of opinions leading up to the draft.

His arm strength doesn't stand out. Neither does his athleticism or overall size. Yet he was notably accurate with the Crimson Tide and certainly won when given his opportunity considering he led Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship this past season.

He did so while completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith said he would choose Jones over Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Miami Dolphins took with the No. 5 pick in last year's draft.

This is a critical pick for the 49ers, and logic would dictate they will take a quarterback since they traded up to land it. Jimmy Garoppolo has been solid, but injury issues and concerns about his ceiling loom over the franchise as a whole just one full season removed from their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether that potential franchise quarterback of the future will be Jones, Fields, Lance or someone else remains to be seen, but San Francisco likely didn't send the No. 12 selection, first- and third-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 to the Dolphins to get this No. 3 pick with the intention of picking another position.

That is a quarterback type of move, even if the team still hasn't decided who it will take on April 29.