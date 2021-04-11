Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Winning 2021 Masters

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Unable to congratulate Hideki Matsuyama in person, Tiger Woods saluted the effort of the 2021 Masters champion on social media.

Matsuyama held off Will Zalatoris by one shot to become the first Japanese golfer to win a men's major title. Woods remarked the result "will impact the entire golf world."

Woods was following the action at Augusta National Golf Club from afar. The 45-year-old suffered significant leg injuries in a single-car crash in California in February. He left the hospital in March to continue his recovery at home.

With any luck, Woods will at least be able to make the trip to Augusta for the annual Masters champions dinner in 2022.