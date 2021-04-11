    Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Winning 2021 Masters

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Unable to congratulate Hideki Matsuyama in person, Tiger Woods saluted the effort of the 2021 Masters champion on social media.

    Matsuyama held off Will Zalatoris by one shot to become the first Japanese golfer to win a men's major title. Woods remarked the result "will impact the entire golf world."

    Woods was following the action at Augusta National Golf Club from afar. The 45-year-old suffered significant leg injuries in a single-car crash in California in February. He left the hospital in March to continue his recovery at home.

    With any luck, Woods will at least be able to make the trip to Augusta for the annual Masters champions dinner in 2022.

    Related

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆

      Hideki Matsuyama (-10) becomes Japan’s first-ever men’s major champion with historic win at Augusta National

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Masters Leaderboard

      Matsuyama holds 1-stroke lead to finish with a win at Augusta National

      Final Masters Leaderboard
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Final Masters Leaderboard

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      The Masters Total Purse and Payouts 💰

      Hideki Matsuyama takes home $2.07 million after winning The Masters; the total purse at the major is $11.5 million

      The Masters Total Purse and Payouts 💰
      Golf logo
      Golf

      The Masters Total Purse and Payouts 💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰

      Matsuyama and Schauffele in final group at 2:40pm ET. Tap to see full pairings and times in the B/R app 📲

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report