    Report: Evander Holyfield vs. Kevin McBride Exhibition Fight Set for June 5

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 11, 2021

    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is stepping back into the ring for the first time in a decade to face Kevin McBride in an eight-round exhibition June 5, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

    The 58-year-old will take a slot on the undercard of a lightweight title bout between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos on Triller. 

    Holyfield's return will only add to the hype of a potential rematch against Mike Tyson, who came out of retirement to defeat Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition on Triller in November. 

    Holyfield and Tyson haven't fought since Tyson infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear during a heavyweight title fight in 1997, leading to Tyson's disqualification and Holyfield retaining the belt. 

    Yet before a potential trilogy fight comes together, Holyfield will test his skills against the 47-year-old McBride, who himself knocked out Tyson in 2005 in what was the former champ's last official outing. 

    McBride hasn't fought since 2011—same as Holyfield—and could re-up his profile on the exhibition circuit by taking down Holyfield. 

    According to Mannix, the Holyfield-McBride bout will consist of two-minute rounds without fighters wearing headgear. 

    This will also mark the first time the two have matched up despite overlapping primes in the 1990s.  

