Titans Legend Eddie George Reportedly to Be New Coach at Tennessee State

Longtime Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George will take over as head coach at Tennessee State, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

The Tigers are playing Southeast Missouri in their final game of the season Sunday afternoon, having gone 2-4 so far. The spring season replaced the traditional 2020-21 season for FCS programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

George, who played collegiately at Ohio State, has no coaching experience.

Rod Reed is currently the head coach of the Tigers, a role he has held since 2009. A TSU alum, Reed was the inaugural defensive coordinator for East Texas Baptist from 2000-03, the same position he held upon his arrival to Tennessee State in 2003.

George, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 1996 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, played for the then-Houston Oilers following his selection with the No. 14 overall pick and subsequently had immediate success upon the franchise's relocation to Tennessee.

He earned his Pro Bowl nods in the four seasons following relocation from 1997-2000. The final year resulted in his only All-Pro selection, as he led the league in rushing attempts (403) with a career-high 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also posted 458 receiving yards and four touchdowns that season.

He spent the final year of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 13 games in 2004—the only time in his nine-year career that he did not start all 16 games.

While he hasn't spent his post-football years coaching, George earned his MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and appeared on Broadway in a production of the musical Chicago.