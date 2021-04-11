Kyle Pitts Would Take Cowboys Offense 'to a New Stratosphere,' Says NFL Exec

Courtney Culbreath/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

An NFL executive reportedly believes Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the top prospects in the 2021 draft, would take the Dallas Cowboys offense to a "new stratosphere."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Sunday on SportsCenter the Cowboys could use some defensive help with the 10th pick in the first round, but the allure of Pitts is something to keep in mind:

"People I've talked to around the league believe that they need defensive help, which they could probably get at 10. They wouldn't need to trade up if they took a cornerback, unless they are enamored with an offensive weapon, like tight end Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

"I spoke to a long-time executive who said that Pitts would completely take their offense to a new stratosphere. He is that kind of talent. So, if Jerry Jones wants to go that route, he's always a wild card on draft day. But in recent years, the Cowboys have been a little more sensible, so they could get a top cornerback staying where they are."

Tight end has become a critical building-block position for front offices around the NFL. Last season's Super Bowl was a perfect example of the growing need to receive production from the spot and the matchup problems an athletic pass-catcher with size can create.

The champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured two impact tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and a third in O.J. Howard who suffered a torn Achilles in October. The Kansas City Chiefs' main target was Travis Kelce, arguably the NFL's best player at the position.

In addition, the offseason yielded further evidence of its importance as the New England Patriots used their salary-cap advantage on the free-agent market to sign two notable tight ends, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Cowboys possess one of the NFL's best receiver trios in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, but adding a standout tight end to an offense also led by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott would give the unit incredible upside.

Pitts certainly fits the bill after a dominant junior season with the Gators. He recorded 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games during the 2020 campaign.

"Start at a high level and keep increasing every year and being able to do other things that other tight ends aren't doing, which would make me special," Pitts told reporters in March about his NFL goals. "At the end of the day, with all the preparation and through the years, I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it."

Yes, Dallas' defense needs work after ranking 23rd in yards allowed per game (386.4) last season, but the Cowboys would be well-equipped to win shootouts with a healthy Prescott and the addition of Pitts.

The Cowboys would probably need to trade up a handful of picks to have a chance at the Florida tight end, who's a candidate for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 and the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5, among others.

It's unclear whether the front office is interested in that type of all-in move, especially since it could stick at No. 10 and select an instant-impact defender, but there's no doubt Pitts creates intrigue.