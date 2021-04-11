Woj: Lakers' LeBron James About 3 Weeks Away from Returning from Ankle Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been out since March 20 with a high right-ankle sprain, but he may be nearing his return.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown on Saturday that the four-time NBA MVP could be "three weeks" away.

"Well, I'm told LeBron James' return from that high ankle sprain: close to about three weeks right now, and that's the timetable that he's on," Wojnarowski said.

James suffered the injury during the second quarter of an eventual 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks after forward Solomon Hill dove for a loose ball and accidentally rolled over the Laker star's right ankle:

He's missed 10 games ever since after starting the year averaging 25.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

L.A. has gone 4-6 in that stretch as it looks to navigate the league without James and eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis (right calf strain). AD has been out since mid-February.

The Lakers could be getting Davis back before James.

Davis has been sidelined for nearly two months due to a right calf strain and an aggravation of his right Achilles tendinosis.

However, Wojnarowski also reported (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin) that AD is receiving an evaluation from team doctors Thursday and could be back within two weeks.

L.A. started this season 21-6 but has gone just 11-14 ever since, largely due to the James and Davis ailments.

However, the Lakers should be in good shape when those two return alongside free-agent acquisition Andre Drummond, who L.A. added via free agency recently.

Drummond has averaged 16.9 points and 13.0 rebounds for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, who bought out the center's contract in March.

It may be too late for the Lakers to crawl much further up the NBA standings from its fifth-place perch in the West, but having James and Davis back healthy for the playoffs obviously makes L.A. one of the prime title contenders no matter where it is slotted in the bracket.