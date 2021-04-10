Trey Lance to Hold Second Pro Day on April 19 Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will take part in a second pro day on Monday, April 19, per NFL Network's Kim Jones on NFL Total Access on Friday.

Lance's first pro day took place on March 12. Jordan Reid of The Draft Network reviewed Lance's work:

The B/R NFL Scouting Department lists Lance sixth overall on its list of 2021 draft prospects and third among quarterbacks. He was given an 8.75 grade out of 10, putting him in the "immediate impact NFL starter" portion of the grading scale.

The group also placed Lance fourth overall to the Atlanta Falcons in its initial mock draft, which was published on April 5.

Justis Mosqueda provided the following write-up on the pick:

"North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance landing in Atlanta would be a great developmental fit for a quarterback who may not start a game in 2021 because the Falcons will most likely run the system closest to his college offense at the NFL level. With [Matt Ryan] still under center, this would allow Lance to come in for packages in short-yardage and goal-line situations as a ball-carrying threat who can get live reps throwing the ball in pro games before he has to make a single start."

Lance didn't play last fall because Division I-FCS schools (including North Dakota State) moved their 2020 fall season to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns (no interceptions) on an undefeated Bison team that won the national championship.

He very well could find himself going in the top five of the 2021 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday, April 29.

Lance isn't the only quarterback taking part in a second pro day. As ESPN's Chris Mortensen noted, Ohio State's Justin Fields will be going through another pro day next Wednesday.