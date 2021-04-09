Clippers' Patrick Beverley Undergoes Surgery on Hand Injury, Out 3-4 Weeks

Harry How

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley underwent surgery for a fractured left hand Friday and is expected to miss three to four weeks as he recovers, the team announced.

The Clippers said the injury occurred during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns when Beverley attempted to grab a rebound. The guard was eventually ejected on a controversial foul against Suns star Chris Paul with seven minutes left in regulation.

It's a brutal blow to a Clippers team that's been rolling of late with an 8-2 record over its last 10 games. Los Angeles is just two games back of Phoenix for first place in the Pacific Division and 4.5 back of the Utah Jazz for first in the Western Conference overall.

Now, L.A. will have to begin the schedule's home stretch without its starting point guard.

In 31 games this season, Beverley is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night while playing a significant role on defense. The Clippers will look to make up for that with some combination of Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann. It's likely Paul George will see more time as a primary ball-handler as well.

With the regular season ending in 37 days, Los Angeles will have to hope Beverley comes back on time and can get a few games played before the postseason begins, but the Clippers specifically did not put a timeline on Beverley's return.