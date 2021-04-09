HHH Talks Retirement; Vince McMahon Rumors; WWE Reveals Undertaker and More NFTs

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Talks Potential Retirement Match

Despite having wrestled just one match in the past two years, Triple H would be OK if the in-ring part of his career was over.

Appearing on ESPN's SportsNation, Triple H said "it's not a big deal to me" when asked about the possibility of an official retirement match at a future WrestleMania.

“It's not a big deal to me. ... (Ric) Flair tells me, 'You’ll regret it, you'll regret it.' Man, I had such a great run, was so blessed to have it and had so many great people to work with.

“It’s so much work and so much pressure. And I guess if I hadn’t found the other side of that, the NXT side of it, the production side of it that I enjoy so much, maybe I would feel differently about that. But I’m at peace with all of it."

Triple H's most recent match was against Randy Orton on the Jan. 11 episode of Raw. It ended in a no-contest after Alexa Bliss attacked Orton with a fireball.

Prior to that bout, the King of Kings hadn't wrestled on WWE television since losing to Orton at Super Showdown in June 2019.

Given the Game's position in WWE's corporate office and running NXT, he will always be around the company and will step up to wrestle if the right storyline presents itself.

If that moment never arrives, Triple H's status as one of the most iconic and accomplished superstars in WWE history is already solidified.

Details on Hurt Business Breakup

Despite being one of the strongest and most over factions in WWE, the Hurt Business broke up on the March 29 episode of Raw when Bobby Lashley attacked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin amid a string of recent losses.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Vince McMahon made the call to break up the group against the wishes of Lashley and others.

"Lashley and others tried to talk him out of it, but this was one he wasn’t budging on," wrote Meltzer. "Vince just gets the idea that he doesn’t want to push certain guys, and once he does, that’s it. It’s a regular thing, and that’s not likely to change."

One hallmark of McMahon's tenure running WWE is that when he wants to push someone in a faction as a singles star, they must leave their group. He did it with Triple H and D-Generation X, Seth Rollins and the Shield, and Batista and Evolution.

All of those moves have worked out well, for the most part. With the Hurt Business, though, it seems like this is going to end up being bad news for Alexander and Benjamin.

McMahon has never shown any indication that he sees Alexander and Benjamin as anything beyond mid-card jobbers, except when they were associated with Lashley and MVP.

Lashley is in the midst of the biggest push of his career. The Almighty won the WWE championship for the first time in his career at Elimination Chamber. He will be defending the title against Drew McIntyre in one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 37.

WWE to Begin Selling NFTs

In addition to WrestleMania, WWE is also getting into the burgeoning NFT market starting this weekend.

The company has announced it will start selling NFTs featuring moments from The Undertaker's career starting on Saturday.

WWE will be conducting a four-tier drop beginning Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and running through 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The platinum auction includes a "one-of-a-kind NFT (that) not only delivers a permanent piece of The Deadman’s career but a chance to experience the event that defined his legacy."

The winner of that auction will also receive two front-row tickets to WrestleMania in either 2022 or 2023, a personalized video message from the Dead Man and an original Paul Bearer urn.

Other auctions will include the chance to win exclusive Undertaker NFTs, a signed Undertaker championship belt and various assorted NFTs featuring the Phenom.