T.C. Williams HS, Featured in 'Remember the Titans,' Changes Name over Racist History

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

T.C. Williams High School, famously portrayed in the 2000 movie Remember the Titans, is changing its name because of the racist history of its namesake.

The Alexandria City Public School Board announced the school will be renamed Alexandria City High School effective July 1, but the sports teams will retain the Titans nickname.

It was originally named after Thomas Chambliss Williams, who was a former superintendent of the school from the mid-1930s to the 1960s.

Per the school's official website (h/t TMZ Sports), Williams "did everything possible to slow down the process of integration in Alexandria."

The Titans gained national prominence when the movie depicting their 1971 football season was released in September 2000.

Remember the Titans starred Denzel Washington as Herman Boone, who led the program to an undefeated 13-0 season in his first year as head coach.