Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Slams 'Gossip Bloggers' over Report About Suspicious Baseballs

Trevor Bauer had a strong response on Twitter regarding reports he is under investigation by MLB:

"Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, “It’s unclear whether” = “I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.” wonder where the articles about balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season thumbs up y’all keep killin it!"

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday that umpires in Bauer's last start collected baseballs that had "visible markings and were sticky."

The balls were sent to the league office for inspection, but Rosenthal noted "it remains to be seen whether the league can prove he was responsible for their application."

Bauer's response indicates this has been a common practice to start the season, with baseballs used by other pitches also being investigated by the league.

MLB sent a memo in March stating it was stepping up enforcement against pitchers using foreign substances on baseballs.

Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.