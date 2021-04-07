Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Will Make WWE Returns, Nick Khan Says

Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

WWE fans may not have to wait much longer to see Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey back inside the squared circle.

"Ronda is gonna be coming back at a certain point in time," said Nick Khan, WWE's president and chief revenue officer, during an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "Becky Lynch just had her first baby; she’s gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future. So we’re as bullish on that group of folks as on anything else at this company."

Rousey hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reporting shortly after the show she intended to take a break to start a family with husband Travis Browne.

As Khan noted, Lynch took time off because of her pregnancy. The four-time women's champion, who's engaged to Seth Rollins, gave birth to their child in December.

WrestleMania 37 is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As the biggest show on WWE's calendar, it can often serve as a way for the promotion to do a soft reset and start new storylines for the year ahead.

It would be a good time for WWE to bring back Lynch and/or Rousey to shake up the women's division with SummerSlam not that far out in August.