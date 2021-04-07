    Augusta National to Be Featured in EA Sports' Upcoming PGA Tour Video Game

    Adam WellsApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    On the eve of the 2021 Masters teeing off, EA Sports has announced that Augusta National Golf Club will be featured in the new EA Sports PGA Tour video game. 

    EA Sports shared the cover art for the new game, which is subtitled "Road to the Masters." 

    Cam Weber, executive vice president and general manager of EA Sports, issued a statement about the addition of Augusta to the game (h/t Business Wire): 

    “We’re honored to partner with Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament, to feature the course and its traditions exclusively in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. EA SPORTS is committed to growing the love of sports for everyone, and through our partnerships with the PGA TOUR, Augusta National and the other majors, we will bring new and longtime fans closer to the biggest events in golf than ever before.”

    Electronic Arts announced on March 29 it was making a new golf game for the first time since the release of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in July 2015. The game will be available on next-gen consoles, including the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. 

    This will be the first video game to feature Augusta National Golf Club as a playable course since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 was released in March 2013. 

    An official launch date for the game has yet to be announced. 

