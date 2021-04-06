    Mike Scioscia Named Team USA Baseball Manager for Tokyo Olympics Qualifying

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Reed Saxon

    Former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia was named the manager for Team USA Baseball's qualifying campaign for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

    "I am extremely honored and excited to lead Team USA this year," Scioscia said in a statement. "I am looking forward to the privilege of wearing the USA jersey and I know every member of our team will feel the same way. It is a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience that will hopefully end with the USA winning an Olympic gold medal!"

    Team USA is set to play in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Americas Qualifier in June. They will compete against the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua in Pool A. Pool B comprises of Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela, and the top two teams will advance to the next round. The team with the best record after the Super Round will advance straight to the Olympics 

    The second-place and third-place teams from the Baseball Americas Qualifier will advance to the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifier.

    Scioscia, 62, managed the Angels from 2000-2018, posting a 1,650-1,428 career record. The Angels made seven playoff appearances during Scioscia's tenure, highlighted by a 2002 World Series win.

    Scioscia retired as the Angels manager after the 2018 season, walking away having led the most successful tenure in franchise history.

    "We are honored to welcome Mike Scioscia to Team USA," said USA Baseball executive director/CEO Paul Seiler. "Mike's tenure with the Angels' franchise was nothing short of spectacular, creating and celebrating a culture of success with six division titles, an American League pennant, and its first-ever World Series title. More impactfully, his leadership, integrity, and character are unparalleled in our game, making him the perfect fit for the USA Baseball family. We are thrilled to have him lead our Professional National Team in 2021 as we look to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games."

    Team USA previously failed to qualify for the Olympics while managed by Scott Brosius at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 Tournament. The U.S. won gold at the 2000 Summer Games.

