Antonio Brown Comments on Buccaneers' IG Post amid Contract Talks: 'Sign AB'

Antonio Brown isn't entirely pleased with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason so far.

Specifically, he'd like a new contract.

The wide receiver commented on an Instagram post from the team, urging them to "Sign AB."

Brown played with the team on a one-year deal that he signed in October and is now a free agent.

The Buccaneers have all 22 players who started during their Super Bowl victory under contract for next season, the first reigning champion since 1977 to do so. But a return for Brown, who appeared in eight games last season and earned $2 million, is less likely.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Thursday that the two sides are "not close right now."

"They want to bring him back, the Bucs do, just at a different number than he has in mind right now," Garafolo said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

After his suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy was completed, the 32-year-old posted 483 yards and four touchdowns en route to the postseason, where he tallied 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions across three games.

Brown reportedly has options, with other teams inquiring about him though none are "throwing money his way," according to Garafolo.

The Buccaneers will still be set at the position even if Brown doesn't return, considering Mike Evans (1,006 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2020) and Chris Godwin (840 yards, seven touchdowns) are both coming back this season.