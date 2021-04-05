    Francisco Lindor 'Beyond Excited' After Signing 10-Year Mets Contract Extension

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2021

    Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Mets officially announced Francisco Lindor's new 10-year contract on Monday, with the star shortstop saying he's "beyond excited" to stay with the organization for the next decade.

    “So much thanks has to first go to Steve and Alex Cohen, as well as Sandy for their hard work and commitment to winning,” Lindor said. “I’m thrilled and blessed to part of this organization for years to come. Everyone has welcomed me and my family with open arms. I’m beyond excited to go out and play for Mets fans and help bring a championship to Queens.”

    Lindor's contract will pay him $341 million and carry him through his age 37 season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

