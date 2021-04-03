Steve Kerr: Warriors 53-Point Loss to Raptors 'Humiliating for Everybody Involved'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was understandably angry about his team's performance in Friday's 130-77 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr called the game "humiliating for everybody involved."

The game looked like it was going to be competitive early, with the Warriors holding a 29-27 lead after Kelly Oubre Jr.'s three-pointer 43 seconds into the second quarter.

From that point until the end of the third quarter, the Raptors went on an 81-27 run and led by as many as 61 points.

Per ESPN's Stats & Info, the Warriors became the first team in the last 25 seasons to lose by at least 50 points without scoring a fastbreak point.

Stephen Curry was held out against the Raptors because of soreness in his tailbone, which he originally injured on March 17 in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Friday's defeat continued a recent rough patch for Golden State. The team has now lost 11 of its last 15 games dating back to Feb. 28.

The Warriors are 23-26 overall and have fallen to 10th place in the Western Conference playoff standings. They are one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the play-in tournament.