    Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith Bellator Title Rematch Set for May 21

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 3, 2021

    Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against Leslie Smith on May 21.

    ESPN's Marc Raimondi relayed the news, which was announced on the Bellator 255 broadcast Friday.

    Cyborg, who is 23-2 lifetime (2-0 Bellator) with one no-contest, will be making her second title defense. She defeated Julia Budd for the Bellator belt in January 2020 before defending it against Arlene Blencowe last October.

    Cyborg has also won the featherweight belt for Strikeforce, Invicta FC and UFC. Her last loss came against Amanda Nunes, who took the UFC featherweight title from the Brazilian in Dec. 2018.

    The champion's bout with Smith is a rematch. Cyborg beat her via first-round TKO in a catchweight fight (140 pounds) at UFC 198 in May 2016.

    Smith is 12-8-1 lifetime and 2-1 in Bellator. Her last fight was a unanimous-decision victory over Amanda Bell last September.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter
      MMA logo
      MMA

      WWE's Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Call Out Daniel Cormier on Twitter

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract

      It’s happening. Dustin Poirier agrees to Conor McGregor trilogy fight on July 10 (ESPN)

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Poirier Signs Conor Contract

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Demetrious Johnson on New Life with ONE

      Mighty Mouse opens up on finally getting his close-up with ONE Championship 📲

      Demetrious Johnson on New Life with ONE
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Demetrious Johnson on New Life with ONE

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Requests Four Events for May at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

      UFC Requests Four Events for May at UFC APEX in Las Vegas
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Requests Four Events for May at UFC APEX in Las Vegas

      Steven Marrocco
      via MMA Fighting