Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith Bellator Title Rematch Set for May 21

Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against Leslie Smith on May 21.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi relayed the news, which was announced on the Bellator 255 broadcast Friday.

Cyborg, who is 23-2 lifetime (2-0 Bellator) with one no-contest, will be making her second title defense. She defeated Julia Budd for the Bellator belt in January 2020 before defending it against Arlene Blencowe last October.

Cyborg has also won the featherweight belt for Strikeforce, Invicta FC and UFC. Her last loss came against Amanda Nunes, who took the UFC featherweight title from the Brazilian in Dec. 2018.

The champion's bout with Smith is a rematch. Cyborg beat her via first-round TKO in a catchweight fight (140 pounds) at UFC 198 in May 2016.

Smith is 12-8-1 lifetime and 2-1 in Bellator. Her last fight was a unanimous-decision victory over Amanda Bell last September.