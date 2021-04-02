49ers' Raheem Mostert: 'I Believe Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Our Starting QB' in 2021

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The San Francisco 49ers turned heads this offseason by moving up to the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but running back Raheem Mostert doesn't expect any drastic changes when it comes to the starting quarterback spot in the early going of the 2021 campaign.

"I believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be our starting quarterback going into this season," he said on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio (h/t Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated).

