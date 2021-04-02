    Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Laments 2021 Debut vs. Rockies: 'It Wasn't Great'

    Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw had a succinct reaction to his first start of the 2021 season.

    "It wasn't great," he told reporters after the 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field.

    Kershaw lasted just 5.2 innings on Opening Day, allowing six runs (five earned) and 10 hits, with just two strikeouts.

    It was more hits or runs than the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed in any of his 10 starts last season. He had a 2.16 ERA in 2020—and had a 2.43 career ERA entering the day—but sports a 7.94 ERA through one game in 2021.

    Manager Dave Roberts also discussed the poor outing:

    Considering the Dodgers won the World Series last year, fans shouldn't be too concerned one day into a 162-game season. It still likely wasn't the way Kershaw or Los Angeles expected to begin the year.

