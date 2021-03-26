Anna Shcherbakova Wins 2021 Women's ISU World Figure Skating Championship

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Anna Shcherbakova took home the gold medal in the women's singles event at the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championship on Friday.

Representing the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Shcherbakova had a combined score of 233.17 between the short program on Wednesday and her free skate on Friday.

"Honestly I really don't know what to say now because after my performance I really tried to do my best and fight for every element," Shcherbakova told reporters after her win. "I'm not satisfied with my performance, but I'm so, so happy that I'm first. It was my goal. It was a real fight for me."

Shcherbakova did have the advantage of going last, so she knew the score to beat before taking the ice. The competition for the top spot before her program was intense.

Alexandra Trusova, who was in 12th place after the short program with a score of 64.82, finished with the highest score in the free skate (152.38). The 16-year-old did leave points on the ice by falling down twice, but she was able to land three of her five quad attempts to take home the bronze.

Sandwiched between Shcherbakova and Trusova was Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. The 24-year-old had the third-highest score in the short program (78.86) and free skate (141.60).

Tuktamysheva's performance on Friday was highlighted by two triple axels. She appeared to be overwhelmed when her score came in, knowing that she was going to be on the medal podium.

It's been a long road back to the podium for Tuktamysheva. She hasn't competed at the World Championships since winning gold in 2015. The Russian star was the first non-teen to compete in the women's singles event in eight years, per NBC Sports' Olympic Talk.

Each of the top three finishers in the women's singles represented the Figure Skating Federation of Russia. It's the first time the same country has won all three women's singles medals since the United States did it in 1991.