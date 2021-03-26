    Twins Bench Coach Mike Bell Dies From Cancer at Age 46

    Adam WellsMarch 26, 2021

    Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell died of cancer on Friday at the age of 46.

    The team issued a statement confirming the news:

    The Twins announced in February that Bell was going to work remotely and miss spring training as he recovered from surgery after being diagnosed with kidney cancer during the offseason. 

    "Mike has handled this with great courage, and as I said before, he’s recovering, doing great and is looking for the next part of his recovery, which will take place at home in Arizona for the time being," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said at the time. 

    Bell was entering his second season as Minnesota's bench coach. It was his first experience on the coaching staff for a Major League organization. 

    Prior to joining the Twins, Bell worked in player development with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was a first-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 1993 out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati. 

    Bell played 19 games in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds during the 2000 season.

