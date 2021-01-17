Gervonta Davis Says He's Pushing For Ryan Garcia Fight, Talks Adrien Broner Comeback

Prince Williams

Four-time world champion boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis told Dan Rafael of Boxing Scene that he wants to square up against Ryan Garcia next.

"I’m pushing for it for sure," Davis said.

"Everybody said they’re on board with it, so it shouldn’t be that hard [to make]. I just keep asking them over and over, [promoters] Leonard[Ellerbe] and Floyd [Mayweather]. I think Floyd wants the fight to happen, so it shouldn’t be hard to make."

Garcia has made it no secret that he wants Davis in the ring as well, speaking with Rafael on the matter.

“The fight versus Tank is the biggest fight to be made in the world this year with the exception of [Tyson] Fury-[Anthony] Joshua,” Garcia said.

“Make sure the pressure is on Davis. He’s out in two rounds! That’s it, and it’s all she wrote.”

The 26-year-old Davis is 24-0 with 23 knockouts. Garcia, 22, is 21-0 lifetime with 18 knockouts. Davis is ranked second on BoxRec's lightweight list, while Garcia is fifth.

Davis also spoke to Rafael about his friend and training partner Adrien Broner, who has won world championships in four weight classes.

Broner hasn't fought since a unanimous-decision defeat against Manny Pacquiao in Jan. 2019 and was set to return to the squared circle against Pedro Campa in February.

“Broner is looking forward to coming back. He’s trimming down. He’s definitely focused,” Davis told Rafael. “He’s running every day. He’s looking good in the gym when he spars. I’m looking forward to his comeback.”

However, Broner is in search of a new opponent after Campa withdrew from the bout.

As for Davis, the Baltimore native most recently defeated Leo Santa Cruz via sixth-round knockout on Oct. 31.