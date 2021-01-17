Packers' Davante Adams Reveals What He Said to Jalen Ramsey Before Rams Game

Dylan Buell

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams said he passed along a warning to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during their pregame fracas Saturday.

"I'm not some of the dudes that you've covered," Adams said he told Ramsey. "So I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere. Let's give the people what they came here for."

The wideout said his comments weren't meant in a disrespectful way, but the two had to be separated regardless. As the Packers went on to win, 32-18, Adams proved Ramsey couldn't follow him everywhere.

The top target on Aaron Rodgers' offense hauled in nine receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown while being mostly covered by Ramsey. The scoring play saw Adams in motion at the goal line, leading Ramsey to get screened by his own teammate at the line of scrimmage and allow Adams to break free for a quick pass from Rodgers.

Ramsey has never been afraid of a little trash talk, so it makes sense he'd take Adam's message personally. He just wasn't able to do much about it on the field. The cornerback finished with just four tackles and no pass deflections.