Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey Separated After Verbal Spat Before Rams vs. Packers

Abbie Parr

Jalen Ramsey isn't afraid to trash-talk anyone, so it's not a surprise the Los Angeles Rams star was engaged in a spat with Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams prior to kickoff of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round game.

The two Pro Bowlers had to be separated on the field after engaging in a verbal sparring match:

Even though Ramsey and Adams have been in the NFL together since 2016, Saturday will mark their first head-to-head matchup. Ramsey did play against the Packers in his first career game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was lined up in the slot against other receivers.

Ramsey and Adams are arguably the best players at their respective positions. The Rams star is one week removed from holding Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf to 33 yards on three catches last week when the two were lined up opposite each other.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches during the regular season and had 1,374 yards on 115 catches.