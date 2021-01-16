Max Holloway Lands UFC-Record 445 Significant Strikes vs. Calvin Kattar

Jeff Bottari

Max Holloway had a record-setting performance against Calvin Kattar in one of the most lopsided UFC fights in recent memory.

In the main event of Saturday's show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Holloway landed a record 445 significant strikes in the five-round fight:

Per Andrew Davis of ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN's Ariel Helwani), the previous record for significant strikes landed in a single fight was 290 by Holloway against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in December 2018.

Even though Holloway was putting on a striking clinic, Kattar did last for all five rounds. The judges recognized the fight wasn't close, awarding Holloway a unanimous-decision win with two scores of 50-43 and one of 50-42.

Davis also noted this is just the second time one judge has awarded a 50-42 score in UFC history. The first one occurred at UFC 58 in March 2006 when Rich Franklin beat David Loiseau in the main event.